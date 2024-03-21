First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Shares Up 14%

Shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Free Report) rose 14% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 78,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 83,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 622.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

