FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Receives $4.44 Average PT from Analysts

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

NOTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other FiscalNote news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 30,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $41,882.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,213.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 134,928 shares of company stock worth $184,255 in the last 90 days. 50.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOTE opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $193.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. FiscalNote has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.51.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

