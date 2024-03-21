FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $61.67, but opened at $63.53. UBS Group now has a $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00. FMC shares last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 329,207 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FMC. BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FMC by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,051,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after buying an additional 1,666,096 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after buying an additional 1,518,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

