FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.70 on Thursday. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $66.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

