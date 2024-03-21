FY2024 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Lifted by Analyst

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.81%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

