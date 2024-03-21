FY2024 EPS Estimates for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Lifted by Analyst

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AZZ in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.35. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Trading Up 3.1 %

AZZ stock opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. AZZ has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.