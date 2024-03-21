FY2024 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Boosted by Analyst

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.23.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in B2Gold by 1,523.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

