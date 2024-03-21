FY2024 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson (NYSE:CBU)

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Community Bank System in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 71.15%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $163,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $832,774. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

