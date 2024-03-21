Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $314,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $111.89 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.02. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

