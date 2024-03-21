Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $155.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.95. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

