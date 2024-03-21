Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth approximately $25,301,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth approximately $1,579,487,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth approximately $5,548,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity Trading Up 0.4 %

RVTY opened at $104.67 on Thursday. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $139.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.63.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

