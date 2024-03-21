Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 270 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.48. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.66%.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

