Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 32 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $1,606,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Synopsys by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Synopsys by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $589.78 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $552.75 and a 200 day moving average of $517.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

