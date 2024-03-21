General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $68.63, but opened at $73.96. General Mills shares last traded at $70.69, with a volume of 1,910,390 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

