Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Insider Kevin Boyd Purchases 11,872 Shares

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Boyd purchased 11,872 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,743.68 ($63,327.41).
Genuit Group Stock Performance
Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 436.50 ($5.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. Genuit Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 254 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 436.50 ($5.56). The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3,117.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 406.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 354.12.
Genuit Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Genuit Group
Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.
Further Reading
