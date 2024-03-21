Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives $6.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $153,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Stock Performance

NYSE:GETY opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 124.75 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Further Reading

