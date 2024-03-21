Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.18.

GEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$23.39.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.5876712 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

In related news, Director Khalid Muslih acquired 7,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Khalid Muslih acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

