Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,350,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 35,877.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 338,326 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

