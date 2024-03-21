Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FINX. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $405.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.