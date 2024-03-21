Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider David Arnold Sells 11,667 Shares

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider David Arnold sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £113,986.59 ($145,113.42).

LON:GFTU opened at GBX 977 ($12.44) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 962.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 889.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Grafton Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 737.20 ($9.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,000 ($12.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.33) dividend. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFTU. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,100 ($14.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.28) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

