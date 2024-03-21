Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider David Arnold Sells 11,667 Shares

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider David Arnold sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £113,986.59 ($145,113.42).
Grafton Group Stock Performance
LON:GFTU opened at GBX 977 ($12.44) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 962.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 889.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Grafton Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 737.20 ($9.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,000 ($12.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.
Grafton Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.33) dividend. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Grafton Group
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grafton Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.