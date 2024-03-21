Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading Down 8.9%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 56,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 40,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Greenland Technologies Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $27.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Institutional Trading of Greenland Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

