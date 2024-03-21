GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 674.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GSK by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,736 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $73,232,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in GSK by 146.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,917,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

