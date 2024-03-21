GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Up 2.3%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). 9,243,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 13,563,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of £20.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.07.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

