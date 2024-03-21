Guardian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

