Guess? (NYSE:GES) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 989977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. Guess?’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Guess? by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 344,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 152,788 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

