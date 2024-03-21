Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Trading 1.1% Higher

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.39. 611 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $117.30 million, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 102,409 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 86.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period.

About Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

