HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,085,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $328.86 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $331.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.10.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.26.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

