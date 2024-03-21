Head-To-Head Analysis: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arrowroot Acquisition and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowroot Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 MongoDB 2 3 19 0 2.71

Arrowroot Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.38%. MongoDB has a consensus target price of $449.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.23%. Given Arrowroot Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arrowroot Acquisition is more favorable than MongoDB.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowroot Acquisition N/A N/A -3.01% MongoDB -10.49% -16.22% -5.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Arrowroot Acquisition and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

37.5% of Arrowroot Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Arrowroot Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of MongoDB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Arrowroot Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrowroot Acquisition and MongoDB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowroot Acquisition N/A N/A $13.52 million N/A N/A MongoDB $1.68 billion 15.40 -$176.60 million ($2.48) -144.79

Arrowroot Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB.

Summary

Arrowroot Acquisition beats MongoDB on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

