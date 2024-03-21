Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 6.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $297.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.84. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

In related news, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Stories

