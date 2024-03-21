HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 900% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,402 megawatts.

