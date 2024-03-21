Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $450.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hubbell traded as high as $404.81 and last traded at $402.57, with a volume of 65356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $396.71.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $143,024,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after buying an additional 323,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.