Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HPP. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $925.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

