Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 120.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $348.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.80. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $334.54 and a 52 week high of $541.21.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

