Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $60.44 and last traded at $60.48. Approximately 70,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 105,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

Specifically, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after buying an additional 222,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,380,000 after buying an additional 153,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3,385.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 156,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 151,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 92,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 92,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

