Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CAO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $163.01 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.17 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.83 and a 200 day moving average of $179.59. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Macquarie raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

