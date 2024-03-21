Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,729 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $178.15 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.29 and a 12-month high of $180.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

