Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Trading 9.6% Higher

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.
Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.
