International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,386 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in International Paper were worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in International Paper by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,218,000 after buying an additional 396,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $39.24 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

