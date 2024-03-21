Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Shares Down 16.4%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 7,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 2,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Interra Copper Stock Down 16.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia.

