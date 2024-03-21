Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inuvo by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inuvo by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

