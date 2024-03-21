Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.36.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Inuvo
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
