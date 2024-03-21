Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 36,130 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.5 %

MDB opened at $359.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.34. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $198.72 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.