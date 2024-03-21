Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 36,130 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.5 %

MDB opened at $359.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.34. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $198.72 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.67.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

