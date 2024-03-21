Investors Buy Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.17. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,007,000 after buying an additional 766,666 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,546 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $116,350,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 406,563 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

