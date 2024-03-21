Investors Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

FBRX stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.48. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.