Investors Purchase Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,013,000 after acquiring an additional 69,250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after acquiring an additional 294,631 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,944,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $113.32 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $122.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

