iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

iQIYI Trading Up 5.3 %

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

IQ stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

