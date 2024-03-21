iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 5,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.21 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.06.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

