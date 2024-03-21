iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

