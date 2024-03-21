iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,262,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVE opened at $184.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $184.60.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

