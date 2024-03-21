J Kenneth Thompson Sells 1,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PXD opened at $254.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.16. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

