Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health Stock Up 16.0 %

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.